Newly Tenured ... at Dartmouth, Millsaps
August 10, 2022
Dartmouth College
- Leila Agha, economics
- Vaughn Booker, African and African American studies and religion
- Luke Chang, psychological and brain sciences
- Bala Chaudhary, environmental studies
- Chenfeng Ke, chemistry
- Abigail Neely, geography
- Ina Petkova. mathematics
- Michael Ragusa, chemistry
- Scott Sanders, French
- Justin Strauss, earth sciences
- Patricia Stuelke, English
- James Whitfield, physics
Millsaps College
- Alex Rice, mathematics
- Will Selman, biology
