Newly Tenured ... at Dartmouth, Millsaps

Scott Jaschik
August 10, 2022

Dartmouth College

  • Leila Agha, economics
  • Vaughn Booker, African and African American studies and religion
  • Luke Chang, psychological and brain sciences
  • Bala Chaudhary, environmental studies
  • Chenfeng Ke, chemistry
  • Abigail Neely, geography
  • Ina Petkova. mathematics
  • Michael Ragusa, chemistry
  • Scott Sanders, French
  • Justin Strauss, earth sciences
  • Patricia Stuelke, English
  • James Whitfield, physics

Millsaps College

  • Alex Rice, mathematics
  • Will Selman, biology

 

