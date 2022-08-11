New Programs: Health, Early Childhood Education, Health and Aging
August 11, 2022
- Davidson-Davie Community College is creating a large healthcare apprenticeship in North Carolina.
- Northern Essex Community College is starting an associate degree in early childhood education that can be earned through competency-based education.
- University of Texas at San Antonio is launching a bachelor of science degree program in health, aging and society.
Trending Stories
THE Campus
Resources for faculty and staff from our partners at Times Higher Education.
- Address bias in teaching, learning and assessment in five steps
- Is it possible to decolonise the business curriculum?
- What determines the success of an international branch campus?
- Engineering schools are riddled with issues – reinvention is required
- Rhythm of a class: lesson-planning and assessment in block teaching
Most Shared Stories
- Why DEI initiatives are likely to fail (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- One university reimagines student affairs (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- Thinking About the 2U Layoffs | Inside Higher Ed
- Higher education should prepare for five new realities (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- Dissecting the campus speech problem (it's not what you think)
Is Now Free
Transfer-Credit Friction