New Programs: Public Health, Dance, Occupational Therapy Assistants, Spatial Data
August 15, 2022
- Albertus Magnus College is starting a major in public health.
- California State University Channel Islands is starting a major in dance.
- Methodist University is starting a bachelor of science to become an occupational therapy assistant.
- University of North Georgia is starting a master of science in spatial data and information sciences.
