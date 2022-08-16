Tenure Awarded at… Buffalo State, McDaniel
August 16, 2022
Buffalo State College, of the State University of New York
- Yew Wah (Jeffrey) Chow, business
- Eric Dolph, art and design
- Jessica Fitzpatrick, social work
- Catherine Mazzotta, social work
- Kathleen McNerney, speech-language pathology
- Theresa Smith, art conservation
- Suparna Soni, political science and public administration
McDaniel College
- Chloe Irla, art
- Chia-En Lin, computer science
- Erin Watley, communication and cinema
- Paul J. Zajac, English
