New Presidents or Provosts: American Public U System, LaSalle U, Northeast State CC, Saginaw Valley State U, Savannah State U

By

Doug Lederman
August 17, 2022
  • Shivanthi Anandan, vice provost for undergraduate education at Drexel University, in Pennsylvania, has been selected as provost and vice president of academic affairs at LaSalle University, also in Pennsylvania.
  • Nuno Fernandes, president and CEO of Ilumno, in Brazil, has been chosen as president of American Public University System, in West Virginia.
  • George Grant Jr., chancellor of Pennsylvania State University–Berks, has been appointed president of Saginaw Valley State University, in Michigan.
  • Jeff McCord, commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development, has been named president of Northeast State Community College, in Tennessee.
  • Yolanda W. Page, vice president for academic affairs and professor of English at Dillard University, in Louisiana, has been selected as provost and vice president for academic affairs at Savannah State University, in Georgia.





