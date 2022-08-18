New Programs: Computer Science, International Security, Actuarial Science, Education
August 18, 2022
- Clarke University has reinstated its bachelor of science in computer science.
- George Mason University is starting a B.A. in international security and law.
- La Salle University is starting a bachelor of science program in actuarial science.
- Lipscomb University is starting a master’s degree and certification teacher apprenticeship program.
