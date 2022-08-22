Capital Campaign Watch: Cal State San Bernardino, Saint Louis University
August 22, 2022
Starting Off
-
California State University, San Bernardino, has started a campaign to raise $200 million. Thus far, the university has raised $130 million.
Finishing Up
- Saint Louis University has raised a total of $604 million. The campaign went public in 2018 with a goal of $500 million.
