New Programs: Digital Innovation in Media, Public Relations, Fermentation
August 23, 2022
- Kansas State University is starting a B.S. in digital innovation in media.
- St. John Fisher is starting a major in public relations.
- University of Maryland at College Park is starting a new major in fermentation.
