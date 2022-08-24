New Presidents or Provosts: Brock U, Endicott College, Gavilan CC District, Huston-Tillotson U, Northwestern U
August 24, 2022
- Pedro Avila, vice president for student services at Santa Rosa Junior College, in California, has been named superintendent/president of the Gavilan Joint Community College District, also in California.
- Sara Quay, vice provost at Endicott College, in Massachusetts, has been promoted to provost there.
- Lesley Rigg, vice president (research) and professor of geography at Western University, in Ontario, has been chosen as president and vice chancellor at Brock University, also in Ontario.
- Michael H. Schill, president of the University of Oregon, has been named president of Northwestern University, in Illinois.
- Melva K. Williams, chief of staff at the Southern University System, in Louisiana, has been selected as president of Huston-Tillotson University, in Texas.
