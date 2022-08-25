New Programs: Veterinary Forensic Science, Construction Management, Computational Social Science
August 25, 2022
- Florida International University is launching a professional science master’s degree in veterinary forensic science.
- University of Evansville is starting a B.S. in construction management.
- University of Pittsburgh is starting a B.S. in computational social science.
