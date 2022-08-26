New Presidents or Provosts: Converse U, Delaware Valley College, Hinds CC, Raritan Valley CC, Texas A&M U–Galveston

Doug Lederman
August 26, 2022
  • Karen H. Bearce, interim vice president for academic affairs at Northampton Community College, in Pennsylvania, has been appointed provost and vice president of academic affairs at Raritan Valley Community College, in New Jersey.
  • Gloria Oikelome, vice president of academic affairs at Montgomery County Community College, in Pennsylvania, has been chosen as provost and vice president for academic affairs at Delaware Valley University, also in Pennsylvania.
  • Deborah Thomas, department head in oceanography and dean of the College of Geosciences at Texas A&M University, has been selected as chief academic officer at Texas A&M University at Galveston.
  • Thomas Ware, provost and chief academic officer at Maysville Community and Technical College, in Kentucky, has been named vice president of instruction, academics and transfer at Hinds Community College, in Mississippi.
  • Joe Wilferth, dean of the College of Arts & Sciences and professor of English at Linfield University, in Oregon, has been appointed provost and vice president for academic affairs at Converse University, in South Carolina.

Doug Lederman

