New Presidents or Provosts: Converse U, Delaware Valley College, Hinds CC, Raritan Valley CC, Texas A&M U–Galveston
August 26, 2022
- Karen H. Bearce, interim vice president for academic affairs at Northampton Community College, in Pennsylvania, has been appointed provost and vice president of academic affairs at Raritan Valley Community College, in New Jersey.
- Gloria Oikelome, vice president of academic affairs at Montgomery County Community College, in Pennsylvania, has been chosen as provost and vice president for academic affairs at Delaware Valley University, also in Pennsylvania.
- Deborah Thomas, department head in oceanography and dean of the College of Geosciences at Texas A&M University, has been selected as chief academic officer at Texas A&M University at Galveston.
- Thomas Ware, provost and chief academic officer at Maysville Community and Technical College, in Kentucky, has been named vice president of instruction, academics and transfer at Hinds Community College, in Mississippi.
- Joe Wilferth, dean of the College of Arts & Sciences and professor of English at Linfield University, in Oregon, has been appointed provost and vice president for academic affairs at Converse University, in South Carolina.
Trending Stories
- And Then There Were Two | Confessions of a Community College Dean
- Report: Colleges Contribute to a Segregated Workforce
- Character judgments of scholars matter (opinion)
- Besides encouraging women to study STEM fields, we need more men in the humanities (opinion)
- Career changes to make in response to COVID (opinion)
THE Campus
Resources for faculty and staff from our partners at Times Higher Education.
Most Shared Stories
- Higher ed must change or die (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- UC Santa Cruz grad student targeted for trans activism
- Colleges must do much more to advance faculty of color (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- 6 Supports Professors Need to Teach First-Gen Students (infographic)
- New Jersey university faces scrutiny amid financial emergency
You may also be interested in...
Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed
No Paywall for Taxpayer-Funded Research, U.S. Declares
Service With a Smile
Diversifying California’s Doctors