New Programs: Executive Ph.D., Internet of Things, Supply Chain Management, Podcasting
August 29, 2022
- Bentley University has launched an executive Ph.D. program that allows business leaders to enhance their industry expertise through an intensive research-based curriculum.
- College of DuPage is starting a certificate in the Internet of Things.
- La Salle University, in conjunction with POLIMI Graduate School of Management, in Italy, will begin a program in which students will earn a master of science in supply chain analytics from La Salle and a master of supply chain management from POLIMI.
- New York University is starting a new M.A. concentration in podcasting and audio reportage.
