Tenure Awarded at… Harford CC, U of Hawai‘i at West Oʻahu

August 30, 2022

Harford Community College

  • Claudia Brown, mass communications
  • John Donahue, sociology
  • Ben Fisler, theater and performing arts
  • Regina Johnson, English
  • Cynthia Kelly, health and physical education
  • AnnMarie Profili, paralegal studies

University of Hawai‘i at West O‘ahu

  • James C. Burrell, business administration
  • Carina A. Chernisky, librarian II, academic support
  • Veny Liu, mathematics
  • Rebecca K. Romine, mathematics, natural and health sciences
  • Megan C. Ross, mathematics, natural and health sciences
  • Eli Tsukayama, business administration

