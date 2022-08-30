Tenure Awarded at… Harford CC, U of Hawai‘i at West Oʻahu
August 30, 2022
Harford Community College
- Claudia Brown, mass communications
- John Donahue, sociology
- Ben Fisler, theater and performing arts
- Regina Johnson, English
- Cynthia Kelly, health and physical education
- AnnMarie Profili, paralegal studies
University of Hawai‘i at West O‘ahu
- James C. Burrell, business administration
- Carina A. Chernisky, librarian II, academic support
- Veny Liu, mathematics
- Rebecca K. Romine, mathematics, natural and health sciences
- Megan C. Ross, mathematics, natural and health sciences
- Eli Tsukayama, business administration
