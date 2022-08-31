New Presidents or Provosts: Frontier College, Palm Beach State College–Lake Worth, U of Montevallo, Woodbury U
August 31, 2022
- Barbara Cipriano, associate dean of public safety at Palm Beach State College, in Florida, has been named provost of the college’s Lake Worth campus.
- Courtney Bentley, interim provost and vice president of academic affairs at the University of Montevallo, in Alabama, has been appointed to the job on a permanent basis.
- Barry Ryan, interim chief of staff and associate vice president at California State University, San Bernardino, has been chosen as president and CEO of Woodbury University, also in California.
- Mélanie Valcin, vice president for programs and impact at Frontier College, in Ontario, has been promoted to president and chief executive officer there.
