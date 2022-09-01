New Programs: Data Science, Dental Therapy, Computer Engineering
September 1, 2022
- College of Saint Benedict and Saint John’s University are starting a major in data science.
- Skagit Valley College, in partnership with Swinomish Indian Tribal Community, will launch a dental therapy education program.
- University of Texas at Tyler is starting a bachelor of science in computer engineering.
