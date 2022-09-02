Capital Campaign Watch: Louisiana State, Penn State Harrisburg
September 2, 2022
- Louisiana State University raised $1.59 billion in a campaign that started three years ago with a goal of $1.5 billion. The university is already planning its next campaign.
- Penn State University at Harrisburg raised $44.9 million in the system’s larger campaign. For the Harrisburg campus, that was a record.
