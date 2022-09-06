New Programs: Central American Studies, Aviation Management, Engineering Systems
September 6, 2022
- East Los Angeles College is starting an associate of arts in Central American studies.
- Kansas State University at Salina is starting a bachelor’s degree in aviation management.
- Penn State University at Harrisburg is starting a Ph.D. in engineering systems.
