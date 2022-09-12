Newly Tenured… at DePaul, Teachers College
September 12, 2022
DePaul University
- Brian Andrews, cinematic arts
- Sarah Bockting-Conrad, mathematical sciences
- Eli Brown, computing
- Joanna Buscemi, psychology
- Jacob Ciocci, cinematic arts
- Eiron Cudaback, health sciences
- Mary Jo Dolasinski, hospitality leadership
- Kristina Fluty, theater
- Graham Griffin, chemistry and biochemistry
- Anna Hozian, cinematic arts
- Yiou Li, mathematical sciences
- Amy Lockhart, cinematic arts
- Polly Mangerson, modern languages
- Nathan Matteson, design
- Sung Park-Johnson, leadership, language and curriculum
- Filipo Sharevski, computing
- Shannon Simonovich, nursing
- Jess Vogt, environmental science and studies
Teachers College, Columbia University
- Prerna Arora, school psychology
- Pamela Koch, nutrition and education
