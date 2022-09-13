New Programs: Occupational Therapy, Educational Leadership, Public Health
September 13, 2022
- Ithaca College is starting a six-year undergraduate-plus-doctoral degree program in occupational therapy.
- Jacksonville University is starting an Ed.D. in educational leadership.
- St. Lawrence University is starting a new bachelor’s degree in public health.
Trending Stories
THE Campus
Resources for faculty and staff from our partners at Times Higher Education.
- Virtual reality has failed education, so what should we do with it?
- Advice for academics interested in working in the Netherlands
- Virtually friends: building bonds in a remote work environment
- Digital Universities task force: upskilling the MENA region through online learning
- Classroom tips for debunking the arts and humanities employability myth
Most Shared Stories
- Students largely don't mind remote work for campus employees
- Higher ed must change or die (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- Seven professor actions that contribute to student well-being (infographic)
- New film explores the enduring power of hazing culture
- No, Yale Is Not the Answer to Economic Mobility | Inside Higher Ed
of Michigan State President
Pandemic-Driven Decline