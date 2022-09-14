Capital Campaign Watch: Penn College, St. Bonaventure
September 14, 2022
Starting Out
- St. Bonaventure University has launched a campaign to raise $125 million by 2025. The college has already raised $75 million.
Finishing Up
- Pennsylvania College of Technology has raised $37.2 million in a campaign that started in 2018. That includes $17.4 million for scholarships.
