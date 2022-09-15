New Presidents or Provosts: American College of Education, Blackfeet CC, Medgar Evers College, Paul Smith’s College

By

Doug Lederman
September 15, 2022
  • Antoinette A. Coleman, associate vice chancellor for academic affairs at the University System of Maryland, has been selected as provost and senior vice president for academic affairs at Medgar Evers College, part of the City University of New York.
  • Brad Hall, tribal outreach specialist at the University of Montana, has been named president at Blackfeet Community College, also in Montana.
  • Nicholas Hunt-Bull, provost and senior vice president for academic affairs at Paul Smith’s College, in New York, has been promoted to president there.
  • Geordie Hyland, executive vice president at Ultimate Medical Academy, in Florida, has been chosen as president and chief executive of American College of Education, in Indianapolis.

Share Article

Doug Lederman

Doug Lederman is editor and co-founder of Inside Higher Ed. He helps lead the news organization's editorial operations, overseeing news content, opinion pieces, career advice, blogs and other features. Doug speaks widely about higher education, including on C-Span and National Public Radio and at meetings and on campuses around the country, and his work has appeared in The New York Times and USA Today, among other publications. Doug was managing editor of The Chronicle of Higher Education from 1999 to 2003. Before that, Doug had worked at The Chronicle since 1986 in a variety of roles, first as an athletics reporter and editor. He has won three National Awards for Education Reporting from the Education Writers Association, including one in 2009 for a series of Inside Higher Ed articles he co-wrote on college rankings. He began his career as a news clerk at The New York Times. He grew up in Shaker Heights, Ohio, and graduated in 1984 from Princeton University. Doug lives with his wife, Kate Scharff, in Bethesda, Md.

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

THE Campus

Resources for faculty and staff from our partners at Times Higher Education.

Most Shared Stories

You may also be interested in...

Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed

Michigan State's Beaumont Tower, surrounded by green trees.
President, Trustees in Standoff at Michigan State
People attending an LGBTQ pride event are wrapped in rainbow flags.
Pro-LGBTQ Clergy Unwelcome at Samford University
The Indiana state capitol building.
Student Debt Relief Taxed—for Now

Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes

Florida System Hires DeSantis Ally as Chancellor

Explosion at Northeastern Is Being Investigated

Supreme Court Rejects Stay for Yeshiva U

International Graduate Applications Rise

Stress and Procrastination: Academic Minute

Texas A&M Sued Over Fellowship for Minority Faculty

Back to Top
 