New Presidents or Provosts: American College of Education, Blackfeet CC, Medgar Evers College, Paul Smith’s College
September 15, 2022
- Antoinette A. Coleman, associate vice chancellor for academic affairs at the University System of Maryland, has been selected as provost and senior vice president for academic affairs at Medgar Evers College, part of the City University of New York.
- Brad Hall, tribal outreach specialist at the University of Montana, has been named president at Blackfeet Community College, also in Montana.
- Nicholas Hunt-Bull, provost and senior vice president for academic affairs at Paul Smith’s College, in New York, has been promoted to president there.
- Geordie Hyland, executive vice president at Ultimate Medical Academy, in Florida, has been chosen as president and chief executive of American College of Education, in Indianapolis.
