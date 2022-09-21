New Presidents or Provosts: Fayetteville Technical CC, Our Lady of the Lake U, Smith College, U of Alabama–Huntsville, U of North Texas Health Science Center

By

Doug Lederman
September 21, 2022
  • Abel Antonio Chávez, vice president for enrollment and student success at Western Colorado University, has been selected as president of Our Lady of the Lake University, in Texas.
  • Charles L. Karr, interim president of the University of Alabama in Huntsville, has been appointed to the job on a permanent basis.
  • Mark A. Sorrells, senior vice president for academic and student services at Fayetteville Technical Community College, in North Carolina, has been named president there.
  • Sylvia Trent-Adams, senior vice president and chief strategy officer at the University of North Texas Health Science Center in Fort Worth, has been chosen as chancellor there
  • Sarah Willie-LeBreton, provost and dean of the faculty at Swarthmore College, in Pennsylvania, has been named president at Smith College, in Massachusetts.

Doug Lederman

