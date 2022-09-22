Tenure Awarded at… U of Houston–Victoria, U of Nebraska–Omaha

Scott Jaschik
September 22, 2022

University of Houston at Victoria

  • Ali Dogan, natural and applied science
  • Hashimul Ehsan, natural and applied science
  • Junda Hu, natural and applied science
  • Saidat Ilo, liberal arts and social sciences
  • Gen Kaneko, natural and applied science
  • Chang Lee, education and health professions
  • Amjad Nusayr, natural and applied science
  • Nadya Pittendrigh, liberal arts and social sciences
  • Daniel White, natural and applied science
  • Qiao Xu, business

University of Nebraska at Omaha

  • Laura Alexander, religious studies
  • Janelle Beadle, gerontology
  • Jodi Benenson, public administration
  • Patty Bick, finance, banking and real estate
  • Michelle Black, political science
  • Kevin Clouther, arts
  • Kathryn Cooper, interdisciplinary informatics
  • Michelle Friend, teacher education
  • Kelly Gomez Johnson, teacher education
  • Kelsey Medeiros, management
  • Andrew Miller, chemistry
  • Song-Young Park, health and kinesiology
  • Darren Pettit, music
  • Kristin Taylor, music
  • Christine Toh, interdisciplinary informatics
  • Dustin White, economics
  • Lindsay Wilkinson, gerontology
  • Xiaoming Yang, marketing and entrepreneurship
  • Jave Yoshimoto, arts
  • Yanhui Zhao, marketing and entrepreneurship

Scott Jaschik

Scott Jaschik, Editor, is one of the three founders of Inside Higher Ed. With Doug Lederman, he leads the editorial operations of Inside Higher Ed, overseeing news content, opinion pieces, career advice, blogs and other features. Scott is a leading voice on higher education issues, quoted regularly in publications nationwide, and publishing articles on colleges in publications such as The New York Times, The Boston Globe, The Washington Post, Salon, and elsewhere. He has been a judge or screener for the National Magazine Awards, the Online Journalism Awards, the Folio Editorial Excellence Awards, and the Education Writers Association Awards. Scott served as a mentor in the community college fellowship program of the Hechinger Institute on Education and the Media, of Teachers College, Columbia University. He is a member of the board of the Education Writers Association. From 1999-2003, Scott was editor of The Chronicle of Higher Education. Scott grew up in Rochester, N.Y., and graduated from Cornell University in 1985. He lives in Washington.

