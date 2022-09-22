Tenure Awarded at… U of Houston–Victoria, U of Nebraska–Omaha
September 22, 2022
University of Houston at Victoria
- Ali Dogan, natural and applied science
- Hashimul Ehsan, natural and applied science
- Junda Hu, natural and applied science
- Saidat Ilo, liberal arts and social sciences
- Gen Kaneko, natural and applied science
- Chang Lee, education and health professions
- Amjad Nusayr, natural and applied science
- Nadya Pittendrigh, liberal arts and social sciences
- Daniel White, natural and applied science
- Qiao Xu, business
University of Nebraska at Omaha
- Laura Alexander, religious studies
- Janelle Beadle, gerontology
- Jodi Benenson, public administration
- Patty Bick, finance, banking and real estate
- Michelle Black, political science
- Kevin Clouther, arts
- Kathryn Cooper, interdisciplinary informatics
- Michelle Friend, teacher education
- Kelly Gomez Johnson, teacher education
- Kelsey Medeiros, management
- Andrew Miller, chemistry
- Song-Young Park, health and kinesiology
- Darren Pettit, music
- Kristin Taylor, music
- Christine Toh, interdisciplinary informatics
- Dustin White, economics
- Lindsay Wilkinson, gerontology
- Xiaoming Yang, marketing and entrepreneurship
- Jave Yoshimoto, arts
- Yanhui Zhao, marketing and entrepreneurship
