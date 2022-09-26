Capital Campaign Watch: Niagara U, Palmer College of Chiropractic, U California Merced
September 26, 2022
- Niagara University has launched a campaign to raise $125 million by the end of 2023. More than $103 million has been raised thus far.
- Palmer College of Chiropractic has started a campaign to raise $25 million. The campaign has already raised $20 million.
- University of California, Merced, launched a campaign, its first ever, to raise $100 million by 2030. The university has raised $54 million so far.
