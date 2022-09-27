New Programs: Dental Hygiene, African American Studies, Prehealth Chemistry, Computer Science
September 27, 2022
- Macomb Community College is starting an associate of science in dental hygiene.
- Prairie View A&M University is starting a B.A. in African American studies.
- St. Lawrence University is starting a major in prehealth chemistry.
- University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign is starting a professional master of computer science program, in Chicago.
