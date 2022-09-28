New Presidents or Provosts: Belmont U, Grace College, Livingstone College, Saint Xavier U, U of Saint Mary of the Lake
September 28, 2022
- Anthony J. Davis, senior vice president of institutional advancement and chief operating officer at Livingstone College, in South Carolina, has been named president there.
- David Gregory, interim provost and dean of the College of Pharmacy at Belmont University, in Tennessee, has been selected as executive vice president for academic affairs and provost there.
- Saib Othman, provost at National Louis University, in Illinois, has been chosen as provost at Saint Xavier University, also in Illinois.
- Kevin Roberts, dean of the School of Behavioral Sciences at Grace College, in Indiana, has been promoted to provost there.
- Brian Schmisek, provost and dean of faculties at Saint Mary’s University of Minnesota, has been appointed provost at the University of Saint Mary of the Lake, in Illinois.
Trending Stories
- Don't encourage students to narrow down their research topic (opinion)
- Florida colleges close campuses as Hurricane Ian nears
- Adding counselors won't solve mental health crisis (opinion)
- Parity is a Great Idea: Responding to Kevin Carey | Confessions of a Community College Dean
- UCLA Buys Closed Marymount California Campus
THE Campus
Resources for faculty and staff from our partners at Times Higher Education.
- What does ‘strengthen research capacity’ actually mean, and how can we do it?
- University-edtech collaboration: how to leverage the best of both worlds
- Considering a university merger? Here’s how to do it well
- How data from digital learning tools can refine teaching
- Covid should have taught us that campus needs to be a treasured space
You may also be interested in...
Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed
Publisher Blocks Access to Ebooks; Students and Professors Scramble
Florida Institutions Brace for Hurricane Ian
A Long Wait for the Next Bus