New Presidents or Provosts: Belmont U, Grace College, Livingstone College, Saint Xavier U, U of Saint Mary of the Lake

By

Doug Lederman
September 28, 2022
  • Anthony J. Davis, senior vice president of institutional advancement and chief operating officer at Livingstone College, in South Carolina, has been named president there.
  • David Gregory, interim provost and dean of the College of Pharmacy at Belmont University, in Tennessee, has been selected as executive vice president for academic affairs and provost there.
  • Saib Othman, provost at National Louis University, in Illinois, has been chosen as provost at Saint Xavier University, also in Illinois.
  • Kevin Roberts, dean of the School of Behavioral Sciences at Grace College, in Indiana, has been promoted to provost there.
  • Brian Schmisek, provost and dean of faculties at Saint Mary’s University of Minnesota, has been appointed provost at the University of Saint Mary of the Lake, in Illinois.

