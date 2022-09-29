New Programs: Chemistry, Real Estate, Cannabis Law
September 29, 2022
- Central College has added a bachelor of science in chemistry.
- Rio Salado College is starting a certificate program in real estate.
- Rutgers University Law School is starting a six-month certificate in cannabis law and business.
