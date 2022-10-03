Capital Campaign Watch: Cal State Long Beach, Central Piedmont CC, Marshall, Wittenberg
October 3, 2022
Starting Out
- California State University, Long Beach, has launched a campaign to raise $275 million. The campaign will focus on creating a national model for achievement, empowerment and equity.
Finishing Up
- Central Piedmont Community College has raised $66 million in a five-year campaign. The college sought $40 million.
- Marshall University raised $176 million in a campaign that launched in 2019. The original goal was $150 million.
- Wittenberg University has raised more than $100 million in a campaign that launched in 2021. The campaign still has several months to go.
