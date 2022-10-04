Tenure Awarded at… Reed, Wayne State
October 4, 2022
Reed College
- Mir Bowring, chemistry
- Betsey Behr Brada, anthropology
- Kelly N. Chacón, chemistry
- Sam Fey, biology
- Victoria Fortuna, dance
- Tom Landvatter, Greek, Latin and ancient Mediterranean studies and humanities
- Mónica López Lerma, Spanish and humanities
- Radhika Natarajan, history and humanities
- LaShandra Sullivan, anthropology
- Michelle Wang, art history and humanities
Wayne State University
- Rodrigo Fernandez-Valdivia, pathology
- Theresa Hastert, oncology
- Kristen Purrington, oncology
- Kevin Theis, biochemistry, microbiology and immunology
