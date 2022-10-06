New Presidents or Provosts: National U, Northeast College of Health Sciences, Northern Michigan U, State U System of Florida, U of Cambridge, U of Connecticut
October 6, 2022
- Anne E. Killen, vice president of academic affairs at Northeast College of Health Sciences, in New York, has been promoted to provost and vice president of academic affairs there.
- Radenka Maric, interim president and vice president for research, innovation and entrepreneurship at the University of Connecticut, has been named to the presidency on a permanent basis.
- Mark Milliron, senior vice president at Western Governors University, in Utah, has been selected as president and CEO of National University, in California.
- Deborah Prentice, provost of Princeton University, in New Jersey, has been chosen as vice chancellor of the University of Cambridge, in Britain.
- Ray Rodrigues, a Florida state senator, has been appointed chancellor of the State University System of Florida.
- Brock Tessman, deputy commissioner of higher education for the Montana University System, has been named president of Northern Michigan University.
Trending Stories
THE Campus
Resources for faculty and staff from our partners at Times Higher Education.
- Building emotional resilience is not creating a generation of ‘snowflakes’
- How to ensure college admissions are equitable and accessible
- How campus layout influences social ties and research exchange
- Digital exclusion hits students hardest at the start of their journey
- Student diaries as a tool to improve the university experience
Most Shared Stories
You may also be interested in...
Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed
Responding to Criticism, Publisher Reinstates Blocked Ebooks
Lawsuits Threaten Biden’s Debt-Relief Plan
On the Syllabus: Lana, Taylor, Tyler Perry