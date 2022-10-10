Tenure Awarded at… Chattanooga State CC, Hofstra
October 10, 2022
Chattanooga State Community College
- Rebecca Aslinger, social and behavioral sciences
- Linda Coslett, social and behavioral sciences
- Kathryn Davidson, nursing and allied health
- Jennifer DiSanto, math and sciences
- Paul Morley, engineering and information technologies
- Terry Newman, engineering and information technologies
- Hersh Patel, math and sciences
- Monika Prestwood, nursing and allied health
- Noman Saied, engineering and information technologies
- Jeffrey Schneider, engineering and information technologies
- William Taylor, social and behavioral sciences
- Patrick Ward, engineering and information technologies
- Daniel Zink, business and industry
Hofstra University
- Jase Bernhardt, geology, environment and sustainability
- Robert Cook, drama and dance
- Christopher Dippel, drama and dance
- Michael Dores, biology
- Amir Gandomi, information systems and business analytics
- Daniel Johnson, physics and astronomy
- Yi-Chin Lin, information systems and business analytics
- Kelly McMasters, English
- Andrea Nerlich, counseling and mental health professions
- Nicholas Salter, psychology
- Scott Schroder, speech-language-hearing sciences
- Edward Segal, engineering
Trending Stories
THE Campus
Resources for faculty and staff from our partners at Times Higher Education.
- Universities must do better at bridging the gap between diversity and belonging
- Flipping the university admissions process on its head
- Doctoral training programmes: worthwhile or not?
- How to ensure college admissions are equitable and accessible
- Building emotional resilience is not creating a generation of ‘snowflakes’
Most Shared Stories
- Competitive Midwestern private colleges go white minority | Inside Higher Ed
- Some universities admit by major | Inside Higher Ed
- Hurricane Ian leaves Florida campuses flooded and damaged
- New study asks what high school students think of the liberal arts | Inside Higher Ed
- Pepperdine law dean talks openly about his stutter
You may also be interested in...
Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed
Pace of FAFSA Simplification Concerning
A ‘Pro-Life’ Medical School
Protester Sanctions Spark Tensions at Marquette