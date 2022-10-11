Capital Campaign Watch: Duquesne, Emory and Henry, U of Northern Iowa, U of Texas–San Antonio, Washington U in St. Louis

By

Scott Jaschik
October 11, 2022
  • Duquesne University has started a campaign to raise $333 million. Thus far, the campaign has raised $235 million.
  • Emory and Henry College has started a campaign to raise $25 million to promote student success and regional prosperity. The campaign has raised $5 million so far.
  • University of Northern Iowa is starting a campaign to raise $250 million by 2026. Thus far, the university has raised $187 million.
  • University of Texas at San Antonio has announced a campaign to raise $500 million. The university has already raised $311 million.
  • Washington University in St. Louis is starting to raise $600 million to increase financial resources for students at every level of need and also to provide a “best-in-class” experience for all students to learn. The university has raised $315 million so far.

Share Article

Scott Jaschik

Scott Jaschik, Editor, is one of the three founders of Inside Higher Ed. With Doug Lederman, he leads the editorial operations of Inside Higher Ed, overseeing news content, opinion pieces, career advice, blogs and other features. Scott is a leading voice on higher education issues, quoted regularly in publications nationwide, and publishing articles on colleges in publications such as The New York Times, The Boston Globe, The Washington Post, Salon, and elsewhere. He has been a judge or screener for the National Magazine Awards, the Online Journalism Awards, the Folio Editorial Excellence Awards, and the Education Writers Association Awards. Scott served as a mentor in the community college fellowship program of the Hechinger Institute on Education and the Media, of Teachers College, Columbia University. He is a member of the board of the Education Writers Association. From 1999-2003, Scott was editor of The Chronicle of Higher Education. Scott grew up in Rochester, N.Y., and graduated from Cornell University in 1985. He lives in Washington.

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

THE Campus

Resources for faculty and staff from our partners at Times Higher Education.

Most Shared Stories

You may also be interested in...

Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed

Student protesters chant inside a conference room. One holds a sign that says "Keep the State Out of Our Swamp."
Mr. Sasse Goes to Gainesville
Illustration of a Black woman climbing a staircase.
Full Professors Only
Ernest Ezeugo, a dark-skinned man with a beard; Will Doyle, a white man with a beard and glasses; and Clare McCann, a white woman with brown hair and glasses.
How Federal and State Policies Judge
Colleges’ ‘Value’: Key Podcast

Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes

Utah State Student Settles Sex Assault Lawsuit for $500,000

Survey: Georgia Professors Continue to Reject Tenure Changes

3 Share Nobel in Economics

Walls Will Not Solve Social Issues: Academic Minute

Clark U, Graduate Union Reach Deal to End Strike

Professor Won’t Be Replaced for Statements on Gender

Back to Top
 