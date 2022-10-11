Capital Campaign Watch: Duquesne, Emory and Henry, U of Northern Iowa, U of Texas–San Antonio, Washington U in St. Louis
October 11, 2022
- Duquesne University has started a campaign to raise $333 million. Thus far, the campaign has raised $235 million.
- Emory and Henry College has started a campaign to raise $25 million to promote student success and regional prosperity. The campaign has raised $5 million so far.
- University of Northern Iowa is starting a campaign to raise $250 million by 2026. Thus far, the university has raised $187 million.
- University of Texas at San Antonio has announced a campaign to raise $500 million. The university has already raised $311 million.
- Washington University in St. Louis is starting to raise $600 million to increase financial resources for students at every level of need and also to provide a “best-in-class” experience for all students to learn. The university has raised $315 million so far.
