New Programs: Cannabis Studies, Jewish Studies, Engineering Technology, Biomedical Engineering
October 12, 2022
- City Colleges of Chicago is offering a new degree in applied cannabis studies.
- Cornell University is starting a major in Jewish studies.
- North Central Michigan College has started an associate of science in engineering technology.
- Purdue University is starting an online M.S. in biomedical engineering.
