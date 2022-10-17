Capital Campaign Watch: Ohio Northern, Oregon State, U of New Orleans, U of Oklahoma
October 17, 2022
- Ohio Northern University has announced a campaign to raise $100 million. So far, the university has raised $87 million.
- Oregon State University has announced a campaign to raise $1.75 billion. The university has already raised $1 billion.
- University of New Orleans is starting its first ever comprehensive campaign, with a goal of $50 million. The university has already raised $30 million.
- University of Oklahoma has launched a campaign to raise $2 billion by 2027. The university has already raised $600 million.
