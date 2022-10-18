New Programs: Nursing, Science, Asian Studies
October 18, 2022
- John Carroll University is launching a bachelor of science in nursing.
- Johnson & Wales University is starting an accelerated bachelor of science.
- University of Illinois at Chicago is starting a major in global Asian studies.
