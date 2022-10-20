New Programs: Medicine, Spanish, Biophysics, Sports Management
October 20, 2022
- Charles R. Drew University of Medicine and Science is starting an M.D.
- Oklahoma State University is starting a certificate in professional Spanish.
- Princeton University is starting a Ph.D. in biophysics.
- University of Hartford has launched a sports management program, including an undergraduate major, minor and postbaccalaureate certificate.
