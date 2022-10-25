Tenure Awarded… at Barnard, Duke
October 25, 2022
Barnard College
- BJ Casey, neuroscience and behavior
- Andrew Crowther, chemistry
- Jhumpa Lahiri, English
- Karen Lewis, philosophy
- Michael G. Miller, political science
- Tamara J. Walker, Africana studies
Duke University
- Alberto Bartesaghi, computer science
- Xiuyuan Cheng, mathematics
- Ryan Emanuel, hydrology
- Christine Folch, cultural anthropology
- Nicholas Heaton, molecular genetics and microbiology
- Gregor Jarosch, economics
- Xu Jiang, business administration
- Douglas Jones, theater studies
- Annette Joseph-Gabriel, Romance studies
- Courtney Lewis, cultural anthropology
- Adam Mestyan, history
- Sudeepa Roy, computer science
- Steven Sexton, public policy
- Rebecca Steorts, statistical science
- Manolis Veveakis, civil and environmental engineering
- Yehua Wei, business administration
- Dong Yan, molecular genetics and microbiology
- Anru Zhang, biostatistics and bioinformatics
