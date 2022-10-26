Montclair State and Bloomfield Announce Merger

The two New Jersey institutions will become one by June.

By

Susan H. Greenberg
October 26, 2022
A red-roofed building in the autumn.
Bloomfield College and Montclair State University will finalize their merger by June 2023.
(Mike Peters, Montclair State University)

Bloomfield College will become part of Montclair State University under a merger agreement the two institutions announced today. Their Boards of Trustees authorized the move to create Bloomfield College of Montclair State University on or before June 30, 2023. 

Until then, Bloomfield College will operate independently, though in close collaboration with Montclair State. Students enrolled at Bloomfield at the time of the merger will be allowed to continue their education at no additional cost, and Montclair State “will make every effort” to provide jobs for current Bloomfield employees, according to a press release announcing the news.

About a year ago, Bloomfield College president Marcheta P. Evans made the frank announcement that without an institutional partner or philanthropic support, Bloomfield would be forced to close its doors. Montclair State stepped up to provide financial support until the two could finalize the merger announced today.

“Bloomfield College of Montclair State University will support and serve our current and future students by providing a transformative educational experience with access to the university’s abundant resources,” Evans said.

Montclair State president Jonathan G. S. Koppell emphasized the importance of preserving Bloomfield’s transformative educational mission, with an emphasis on first-generation students.

“Students enrolled at Bloomfield College will benefit from a distinctive educational environment offering a supportive, small-college experience enhanced by the resources of a comprehensive public research university,” Koppell said. “This partnership could serve as a new national model for how institutions with similar missions can innovate through integration and become partners in ensuring student success instead of competitors.”

(This story has been updated to better reflect the details of the merger.)

(This is a developing story.)

Susan H. Greenberg

