Montclair State and Bloomfield Announce Merger
The two New Jersey institutions will become one by June.
Bloomfield College will become part of Montclair State University under a merger agreement the two institutions announced today. Their Boards of Trustees authorized the move to create Bloomfield College of Montclair State University on or before June 30, 2023.
Until then, Bloomfield College will operate independently, though in close collaboration with Montclair State. Students enrolled at Bloomfield at the time of the merger will be allowed to continue their education at no additional cost, and Montclair State “will make every effort” to provide jobs for current Bloomfield employees, according to a press release announcing the news.
About a year ago, Bloomfield College president Marcheta P. Evans made the frank announcement that without an institutional partner or philanthropic support, Bloomfield would be forced to close its doors. Montclair State stepped up to provide financial support until the two could finalize the merger announced today.
“Bloomfield College of Montclair State University will support and serve our current and future students by providing a transformative educational experience with access to the university’s abundant resources,” Evans said.
Montclair State president Jonathan G. S. Koppell emphasized the importance of preserving Bloomfield’s transformative educational mission, with an emphasis on first-generation students.
“Students enrolled at Bloomfield College will benefit from a distinctive educational environment offering a supportive, small-college experience enhanced by the resources of a comprehensive public research university,” Koppell said. “This partnership could serve as a new national model for how institutions with similar missions can innovate through integration and become partners in ensuring student success instead of competitors.”
(This story has been updated to better reflect the details of the merger.)
(This is a developing story.)
Susan H. Greenberg
Susan H. Greenberg is a senior editor at Inside Higher Ed. A career journalist and educator, she joined the publication in August 2021 after eight years in Vermont, where she freelanced and taught writing at Middlebury College and Champlain College. Prior to that, she spent 22 years writing and editing for Newsweek magazine, where she covered everything from international affairs to arts and culture. Her work has also appeared in the New York Times, the Washington Post, the Atlantic, and River Teeth, among others. She has taught English and journalism at Phillips Academy, where she served as an advisor to the student newspaper. She holds a B.A. in English from Brown University and an M.S. in journalism from Columbia. The mother of three nearly adult children, she is very much enjoying her newly empty nest.
