Capital Campaign Watch: Endicott, James Madison, Northeastern
October 26, 2022
Starting Out
- Endicott College has launched its first ever campaign, seeking to raise $75 million. Themes for the campaign include “power of place, strength of story” and “transformational learning.”
- Northeastern University has launched a five-year campaign to raise $1.3 billion. The campaign will support Northeastern’s 13 campuses.
Finishing Up
- James Madison University raised $251 million in a campaign that went public in 2018. The original goal was $200 million.
