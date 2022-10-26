Capital Campaign Watch: Endicott, James Madison, Northeastern

By

Scott Jaschik
October 26, 2022

Starting Out

  • Endicott College has launched its first ever campaign, seeking to raise $75 million. Themes for the campaign include “power of place, strength of story” and “transformational learning.”
  • Northeastern University has launched a five-year campaign to raise $1.3 billion. The campaign will support Northeastern’s 13 campuses.

Finishing Up

  • James Madison University raised $251 million in a campaign that went public in 2018. The original goal was $200 million.

Scott Jaschik

