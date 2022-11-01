Capital Campaign Watch: Humboldt State, Rider, UC Merced, Utah Valley
November 1, 2022
Starting Out
- California State Polytechnic University, Humboldt, has started a campaign to raise $50 million. The university has already raised $33 million.
- Rider University has launched a campaign to raise $80 million. Thus far, the university has raised $76 million.
- Utah Valley University has launched its first campaign and is seeking to raise $350 million. Thus far, $141 million has been raised.
Upping the Goal
- University of California, Merced, is upping the goal for its first fundraising campaign from $100 million to $200 million. The campaign goes until 2030.
