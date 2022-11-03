Tenure Awarded… at Kenyon, MIT
November 3, 2022
Kenyon College
- Qussay Al-Attabi, Arabic
- Anna Aydinyan, Russian
- Katie Black, economics
- Joy Brennan, religious studies
- Anton Dudley, drama
- Patrick Ewell, psychology
- Erin Leatherman, statistics
- Claire Novotny, anthropology
- Sarah Petersen, neuroscience
- Austin Porter, art history and American studies
Massachusetts Institute of Technology
- Guy Bresler, electrical engineering and computer science
- Otto Cordero, civil and environmental engineering
- Michael Carbin, electrical engineering and computer science
- Ming Guo, mechanical engineering
- Stefanie Jegelka, electrical engineering and computer science
- Jeehwan Kim, mechanical engineering and materials science and engineering
- Angela Koehler, biological engineering
- Mathias Kolle, mechanical engineering
- Tim Kraska, electrical engineering and computer science
- James LeBeau, materials science and engineering
- Luqiao Liu, electrical engineering and computer science
- Robert Macfarlane, materials science and engineering
- Desirée Plata, civil and environmental engineering
- C. Cem Tasan, materials science and engineering
