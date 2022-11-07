New Programs: Physician Assistant Studies, Regenerative Medicine, Social Media Management, Public Health, Public Administration
November 7, 2022
- Drury University is starting a master of science in physician assistant studies.
- Indiana University at Indianapolis is launching a master of science and Ph.D. in regenerative medicine and technologies.
- Kansas State University is starting an online certificate in social media management.
- Ohio Wesleyan University is starting a major in public health.
- Southern Connecticut State University is starting a master of public administration program.
Deeply Divided