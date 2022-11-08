Capital Campaign Watch: Marian, Old Dominion, U of Arkansas at Little Rock
November 8, 2022
- Marian University has launched a campaign to raise $500 million by 2030. The university has raised $240 million so far.
- Old Dominion University has launched a five-year campaign to raise $500 million. The university has raised $275 million so far.
- University of Arkansas at Little Rock is starting a campaign to raise $250 million by 2027.
