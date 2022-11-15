New Programs: Engineering, Food and Agribusiness, Physical Therapy

By

Scott Jaschik
November 15, 2022

Share Article

Scott Jaschik

Scott Jaschik, Editor, is one of the three founders of Inside Higher Ed. With Doug Lederman, he leads the editorial operations of Inside Higher Ed, overseeing news content, opinion pieces, career advice, blogs and other features. Scott is a leading voice on higher education issues, quoted regularly in publications nationwide, and publishing articles on colleges in publications such as The New York Times, The Boston Globe, The Washington Post, Salon, and elsewhere. He has been a judge or screener for the National Magazine Awards, the Online Journalism Awards, the Folio Editorial Excellence Awards, and the Education Writers Association Awards. Scott served as a mentor in the community college fellowship program of the Hechinger Institute on Education and the Media, of Teachers College, Columbia University. He is a member of the board of the Education Writers Association. From 1999-2003, Scott was editor of The Chronicle of Higher Education. Scott grew up in Rochester, N.Y., and graduated from Cornell University in 1985. He lives in Washington.

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

THE Campus

Resources for faculty and staff from our partners at Times Higher Education.

Most Shared Stories

You may also be interested in...

Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed

Students in a winter coats hold candles at a vigil.
UVA Mourns Shooting Deaths
of Football Players
A huge crowd of striking student workers holding picket signs.
Disruptions Ahead
Education Secretary Miguel Cardona, a middle-aged Hispanic man with glasses and a goatee.
U.S. Appeals Court Blocks Debt-Relief Program

Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes

Brown to Use All Union Labor on Building Projects Over $25M

New Report on Re-Enrolling Adult Learners

‘Meeting the Needs of Today’s Learners’: A Compilation

Use of Test-Optional and Test-Free Admissions Keeps Rising

Gettysburg Postpones Event Critical of "White Cis Men"

Dark Matter: Academic Minute

Back to Top
 