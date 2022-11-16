Capital Campaign Watch: Murray State, Northern Kentucky
November 16, 2022
Starting Out
- Murray State University has launched the public phase of its Centennial Campaign to raise $100 million. The university has raised $52.5 million so far.
Finishing Up
- Northern Kentucky University has raised $84.5 million in a campaign that started in 2019. The original goal was $75 million.
