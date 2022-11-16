Capital Campaign Watch: Murray State, Northern Kentucky

By

Scott Jaschik
November 16, 2022

Starting Out

  • Murray State University has launched the public phase of its Centennial Campaign to raise $100 million. The university has raised $52.5 million so far.

Finishing Up

Scott Jaschik

