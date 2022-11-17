New Presidents or Provosts: Chamberlain U–St. Louis, Fielding Graduate U, Marist College, Princeton Theological Seminary, South Mountain CC, Spring Hill College, U of the Cumberlands
- Richard C. Daniel, executive vice president and chief operating officer of Education Forward Arizona, has been appointed president of South Mountain Community College, in Arizona.
- Trey Jarboe, vice president for enrollment and retention at University of the Cumberlands, in Kentucky, has been named provost and executive vice president for academic affairs there.
- Tammy Keesey, nurse executive at Shriners Children’s St. Louis, in Missouri, has been selected as president of Chamberlain University’s St. Louis campus, also in Missouri.
- Mary H. Van Brunt, provost and vice president for academic affairs at Gwynedd Mercy University, in Pennsylvania, has been chosen as president of Spring Hill College, in Alabama.
- Jonathan Lee Walton, dean of the School of Divinity at Wake Forest University, in North Carolina, has been named president of Princeton Theological Seminary, in New Jersey.
- Kevin Weinman, chief financial and administrative officer at Amherst College, in Massachusetts, has been selected as president of Marist College, in New York.
- Wendi Williams, dean of the School of Education at Mills College, in California, has been appointed provost and senior vice president at Fielding Graduate University, also in California.
