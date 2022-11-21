Capital Campaign Watch: California College of the Arts, Hendrix, U of Nebraska System, U of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
November 21, 2022
Starting Out
- California College of the Arts is starting a campaign to raise $123 million. Thus far, the campaign has raised $118 million.
- University of Nebraska system is starting a campaign to raise $3 billion. The system has raised $1.6 billion so far.
Finishing Up
- Hendrix College has raised $150 million in a campaign. The college met its goal a year ahead of the 2023 deadline.
- University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill has raised $5 billion in a campaign that started in 2017. The original goal was $4.25 billion.
