New Programs: Business and Entrepreneurship, Government, Exercise Science
November 22, 2022
- Lawrence University is starting a major in business and entrepreneurship.
- Paul Smith’s College is starting a B.S. in government and public administration.
- University of Michigan at Flint is starting a B.S. in exercise science.
