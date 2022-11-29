New Presidents or Provosts: East Stroudsburg U of Pa., Elon U, Florida International U, Sherman College of Chiropractic, Southeast New Mexico College, Spring Hill College
November 29, 2022
- Kevin Beardmore, vice president of student affairs at Owensboro Community and Technical College, in Kentucky, has been appointed president of Southeast New Mexico College.
- Jack Bourla, owner of Providence Chiropractic Center, in California, has been selected as president of Sherman College of Chiropractic, in South Carolina.
- Kenneth A. Jessell, interim president of Florida International University, has been named to the job on a permanent basis.
- Rebecca Kohn, senior vice provost and dean of the College of Arts and Sciences at Arcadia University, in Pennsylvania, has been chosen as provost and vice president for academic affairs at Elon University, in North Carolina.
- Kenneth Long, interim president of East Stroudsburg University of Pennsylvania, has been named to the job on a permanent basis.
- Mary H. Van Brunt, provost and vice president for academic affairs at Gwynedd Mercy University, in Pennsylvania, has been appointed president of Spring Hill College, in Alabama.
