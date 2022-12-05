New Programs: Public Safety, Business, Product Safety
December 5, 2022
- Aims Community College is starting a bachelor of applied science in public safety. It is the first bachelor’s degree at the college.
- Immaculata University now offers an online M.B.A.
- Virginia Tech is starting a professional development certificate for product safety experts.
